How to use Bitwarden Send (and when you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How often have you had a tax document, contract, application, assignment, will, or some other type of document that contained sensitive information -- but that you still had to share with someone? That document might contain your Social Security number, bank account, or other information -- which could be disastrous if the wrong person got their hands on it. But because you found yourself in a situation where you had to send the document, you might have simply emailed it, assuming it was the safest route.
It's not.
Also: The best password managers to safely store your logins
Email can be intercepted. And, if not encrypted, can be easily read by anyone. That's why, when you need to send such data, you should use a more secure method of transmission. One such method is via the Bitwarden password manager, which includes a feature called Bitwarden Send.
Bitwarden Send allows you to securely send either files or texts in such a way that it not only encrypts the contained information but also enables only those with the associated link to access the file. Even better, you can configure the send such that it:
Also: How to send password-protected emails in Gmail
You can attach any file type you want to a Send, such as documents, spreadsheets, images, videos, text files, databases…whatever you need. The only restriction is that the file cannot exceed 500 MB.
What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this are the Bitwarden app (Bitwarden Send is available to both free and paid accounts), a valid Bitwarden account, and a file to send. I'm going to demonstrate using the Bitwarden desktop app.
The first thing to do is open the Bitwarden app and log into your vault. Once you've logged in, you'll see the Send icon near the bottom left.
Click the Send icon and then click + to create a new Send.
In the resulting window, give the Send a name, make sure File is selected, and click Choose File. When the file picker opens, navigate to and select the file you want to send and then click Select or Open (depending on the OS you are using) to attach the file.
Expand the Options section to open the Send configuration. Here, you'll want to customize the following options:
Once you've configured the Send, click the save icon. With Send saved, you'll see it listed in the middle pane. If you right-click the Send listing, you can copy the link, remove the password (if you've added one), and delete the Send.
With the Send link copied, you can then send it via email, SMS, Slack DM, or whatever means necessary. I would suggest (since you might be sending these links via an insecure method) that you always add a password to the Send. You would then want to transmit the password in a separate communication (preferably not the same method used to send the link). For example, if you email the Send link, transmit the password via SMS, Slack, or even (gasp!) a phone call.
Also: Email is our greatest productivity tool. That's why phishing is so dangerous to everyone
Used wisely, Bitwarden Send can help make it possible to share sensitive files with other users.