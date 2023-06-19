How to use YouChat as an AI chatbot and search tool

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a website that combines a regular search engine and an AI chatbot? YouChat fits that bill. Offered by You.com, YouChat provides a prompt where you can submit a request, question, or search query. In return, it displays an AI-generated response along with website links for you to investigate the results.
Beyond looking for general information, you can search for images, videos, news, maps, and more. Plus, you're able to ask it to generate artwork, computer code, and other content. Besides the website, You.com is available as an extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, as well as a mobile app for iOS and Android. Let's see how this all plays out.
Fire up your favorite browser and surf over to the You.com website. To fully use YouChat, you'll need to create a free account. Click the Sign in button and type your email address in the appropriate field. Request a notification sent to your account or devise a password, and you're then signed in at the site.
At the search field, type and submit a question or request. YouChat provides a response accompanied by links to the websites that provided the information. As with a traditional search engine, you can follow each link to delve into the results.
Beyond showing the AI response and regular search results, YouChat can direct you to images, videos, news, maps, and even comments on social networks related to your query. At the search results page, click the different headings at the top to explore the various results.
Beyond running a regular search, you can ask YouChat to compose content, such as a poem, a song, an essay, a cover letter, or an ad. Type and submit a request for the content you want, and YouChat generates the response.
You can also use a tool called YouWrite to create content, such as blog posts, emails, and social media posts. At the main You.com page, click the heading for YouWrite. Click the dropdown field for Use case and choose the type of content you want, such as email, blog post, or essay. Click the dropdown field for tone and choose among friendly, professional, or witty. In the field under Audience/Receiver, describe the type of audience for this content. Then in the field asking what the message is about, type a description of the content you need. When ready, click the Write New button. The response appears at the right.
Another tool known as YouImagine can generate drawings, paintings, and other images based on your description. At the main You.com page, click the heading for YouImagine. Click the dropdown field for model and choose among Stable Diffusion, Open Journey, or Anime. Describe the image you want and then click the button for Use AI to generate image. Among the images created, click one you like and you can save it to your computer as a PNG file.
Shopping for a particular product or service? Hover over the More button at the main page and select Shopping. At the prompt, enter and submit the category or name of the item you want, and the results pop up.
To find posts from Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other social media sites, hover over the More button at the main page and choose Social. Type your query at the prompt, and YouSocial will generate results across different social networks.
Need help generating computer code? At the main page, hover over the More button and select Code Complete. At the prompt, type a description of the code you need. In response, the site displays the code in a sidebar and provides links to related websites.
You can control the searches by rating the apps and websites that YouChat uses in its responses and results. For this, hover over the More button at the main page and click the link for Explore 150+ apps. Scroll down the app page. For each app, check the thumb's up icon to use it more frequently in searches or the thumb's down icon to use it less frequently. Click the Edit button next to an app and you can manage its use or block it completely.
To further control the results, click any of the categories on the left and again rate each app based on how heavily you'd like it to be used in your searches.
To customize the searches, click your profile icon in the upper right. From the resulting menu, you can turn safe search on or off, choose a specific region for the results, and determine how recent the results should be.
At the menu, click All Settings to review all the options, including your personal information, your chats with YouChat, and the apps used in your searches.
YouChat is also accessible as a browser extension. Supporting Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, the extension changes the default search engine in each browser to You.com. To set this up in any of the three browsers, click the Extension heading at the main page and then follow the prompts in the specific browser to install and activate the extension. The next time you type a query in the address field or search field at the top, You.com will generate the results.
Finally, You.com is available as a mobile app that works similarly to the website. Download the app for iOS/iPadOS or Android. Using the app, you can chat with YouChat, find images and other items, generate content, and tweak the various settings.