How to watch a NASA spacecraft smash into an asteroid live

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will help determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course.

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will change the trajectory of the Dimorphos asteroid by sending a spacecraft to collide with it on Monday, Sept. 26. The best part is you will be able to watch as the spacecraft makes its way through space, approaches the asteroid and then bangs into it.

Before you become alarmed, the asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth. Rather, the DART mission is meant to test the technology that could defend Earth from being struck by potential asteroid or comet hazards in the future – basically to avoid the dinosaur situation from repeating itself.

During the DART mission, the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) will take images throughout the flight and send them back to Earth at a rate of one per second. NASA will be live streaming images on NASA TV.

You can tune in on Monday when the live stream begins at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET. The collision is set to occur at 4:14 PM PT/7:14 PM ET. NASA reassured its audience that the images will be "something spectacular", in a briefing on Sept. 12.