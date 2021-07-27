HP buys Teradici, guns for remote high performance computing

HP said it will acquire Teradici, which makes software that can deliver high performance computing to any PC or tablet. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The purchase is part of HP's broader plan for hybrid work arrangements that include a heavy dose of remote computing. Remote desktop software has been a mainstay during the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain during hybrid work models.

HP's plan is to pair Teradici with its ZCentral Remote Boost software that is focused on remote access to workstations. HP with Teradici will be able to target users of high performance computing in industries like engineering, media and animation.

Teradici's CAS (Cloud Access Software) uses PC-over-IP protocol to connect more than 15 million endpoints globally. The system features PCoIP agents, CAS Manager to provision connections and clients at the endpoints. Teradici's virtual workstation ecosystem includes Nvidia, Adobe, the big three cloud providers, Autodesk, Dell, VMware, HP and HPE to name a few.

According to HP, the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.