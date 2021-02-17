HP Inc. names company veteran Marie Myers chief financial officer

Personal computer giant HP Inc. this afternoon said it will make its acting CFO, Marie Myers, who took on the role in October with the departure of Steve Fieler, to be its new chief financial officer.

HP CEO Enrique Lores called Myers "one of HP's most respected leaders," adding, "she has consistently driven strong results, unlocked new sources of value, and positioned us well to deliver on our priorities."

Myers has been juggling the dual roles since October of acting CFO and transformation officer for HP Inc. while HP conducted an executive search for a new financial chief. Fieler left HP to work at Google as business finance officer.

Myers, HP noted, has more than 20 years of experience with HP in a financial capacity, including having served as global controller for three years, prior to a brief stint at process automation startup UiPath as CFO.

The firm credits Myers with having "driven an aggressive agenda as HP's Chief Transformation Officer to strengthen the company's digital capabilities in ways that better serve customers while reducing operating costs."