HP launches 3D printing center in China

HP launched a production 3D printing center in China as it plans to expand in Asia Pacific and Japan.

The effort, in conjunction with Guangdong (Dali) 3D Printing Collaborative Innovation Platform, is HP's largest deployment in the region.

The Lanwan Intelligence-HP's Multi Jet Fusion Technology Mass Manufacturing Center includes 10 HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems and is designed to create prototypes and production parts.

According to HP, the site is operated by Guangdong Lanwan Intelligence Technology. The center is in Dali, Forshan, which is a manufacturing hub.



HP's launch highlights how the company has been focused on building out its reach for its 3D printing unit via partnerships, early implementations and using technology in its own supply chain.

