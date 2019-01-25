DIY-IT Project: 3D printing discovery series

3D printing is becoming affordable and easy enough to use that we expect to see increasing adoption among end users, small businesses, and creative professionals. In our 3D Printing Discovery Series, we go hands on and, learning together, begin using, designing, and creating with 3D printing.
Articles are posted latest first, so if you're just starting out, read from the bottom up.
- Zortrax M300 and M300 Plus: Industrial-class 3D printers ideal for specialty applications
- Is MakerBot's new Method 3D printer ready enough to save the company?
- Exclusive: Ultimaker on 3D printing today and in the future
- Winterizing your 3D printers with a little help from Harbor Freight
- Vroom! How 3D printing is revving up to save the auto industry big bucks
- Back to school: We test inexpensive 3D printers for students of all ages
- 3D printing hands-on: Modding the Ultimaker 3 with 3D printed accessories
- I've seen the future of 3D printing (think Star Trek replicator)
- Inspiring the maker mentality in the corporate world
- What manufacturers don't want you to know: The truth about 3D printer maximum print areas
- Do this right now to save your Autodesk 123D designs from shutdown oblivion
- 3D printing hands on: Understanding the difference between Delta and Cartesian printers
- 3D printing hands on: A first look at the Overlord Pro+ delta-style printer
- Your desktop 3D printer is really an IoT device in disguise
- 3D printing hands on: Swappable extruders on the Ultimaker 3 provide material flexibility
- 3D printing hands on: Ultimaker 3, a first look
- 3D printing hands on: Making a replacement part
- Battle of the MakerBots: The new Replicator+ versus the 5th Generation
- 3D printing hands on: Working with wood
- 3D printer sound test: Which machine is quiet enough for the office?
- 3D printing hands on: Some fascinating Jedi-level PLA filament secrets
- MOD-t first look: a low-cost 3D printer suitable for office or home
- 3D printing hands on: Adding a case and camera to Raspberry Pi and LulzBot Mini
- How to add a smartphone-controlled brain to your 3D printer for about fifty bucks
- Quick intro: A newcomer's guide to the Raspberry Pi
- 3D printing hands on: Getting to know the LulzBot Mini multi-filament printer
- 3D printing hands on: Customizing an audio console for the Broadband Studio
- Home factory: Short-run manufacturing with your 3D printer
- 3D printing pirates: When eBay thieves profit from your work
- If you can do PowerPoint, you can do 3D design
- 3D printing hands on: Attempting to print a NASA wrench
- 3D printing hands on: How to design your first 3D project without tears
- 3D printing hands on: How to easily customize objects to the exact size you need
- 3D printing hands on: Lessons learned from my first big project
- First look: MakerBot introduces Smart Extruder+ (and it's pretty nice)
- 20 Star Wars goodies you can download and 3D print now
- 3D printing hands on: Downloading and printing physical objects from the Internet
- 3D printing hands on: Getting started with my desktop MakerBot
- 3D printing will be huge, in the most boring and fascinating ways imaginable
