HP launches new EliteBook laptops, ZBook Firefly mobile workstations

In its mixed bag of second quarter results, HP reported flat notebook revenue, which was actually one of the brighter spots. (In comparison, desktop revenue were down 18 percent.) No doubt recent events have kept notebook sales afloat, and HP is looking to capitalize on the telecommuting surge with its announcement of a fleet of new business laptops, including a refresh of its EliteBook lineup and an expansion of the ZBook mobile workstation family.

The EliteBook update comprises a mix of new models and revamped editions of existing systems. In particular, the 13.3-inch EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and 14-inch 1040 G7 convertible laptops receive updates that include a slight reduction in size that results in up to an 89-percent ratio of screen to body, which HP claims is a class-leading figure. Other upgrades are the use of 10th-generation six-core Intel Core vPro processors, and up to 29 hours of battery life for the 1040 G7, according to HP.

Joining the 1030 G7 and 1040 G7 is the new x360 830 G7, a more affordable 13.3-inch alternative that features the six-core Intel CPUs only in higher-end configurations, but is notable for its inclusion of 4x4 LTE antennas, which HP is hailing as the first for a "mainstream" business convertible. It's joined by the new clamshell-design Elitebook 800 G7 and 805 G7 notebooks, which add a 15.6-inch option to the 13.3-inch and 14-inch form factors. The 805 series will ship with AMD's new Ryzen Pro 4000 processors, with the 835 G7 getting up to a full 24 hours of battery life when configured with a Ryzen R7-4750U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, while the 800 series stays with Intel inside, and the 830 G7 nearly matches the 835 with up to 23 hours and 15 minutes of battery life when configured with a Core i5-10210U CPU.

All new EliteBooks come with remote working features like 5G or Gigabit Class 4G LTE connectivity for times you're disconnected from Wi-Fi, as well as webcams with wide-angle views and built-in audio technology that uses artificial intelligence to help limit distracting background noises from your Zoom sessions. The EliteBook 830 G7, 840 G7, and 850 G7 will start shipping next month at a starting price of $1,399, with the AMD-powered versions (the 835 G7, 845 G7, and 855 G7) not slated to arrive until August at a yet-to-be-disclosed price point. The new EliteBook x360 convertibles are due to ship in July, with the x360 830 G7 starting at $1,419 and the other models with pricing to be announced closer to their availability.

Last fall HP debuted the Elite Dragonfly business laptop -- as light as its name suggests -- and it's sticking with the winged-insect product naming with the new ZBook Firefly G7 mobile workstations. While the Firefly 15 claims the title as HP's lightest 15-inch workstation, the Firefly 14 takes the crown as the smallest and lightest workstation on the market, per the company's claims. Using Nvidia's Quadro P520 graphics card, the new ZBooks can't necessarily match the new EliteBooks in battery life, though they can supposedly last as long as 17 hours between charges. Like previous ZBooks, the Firefly editions have passed numerous MIL-STD 810G durability tests that promise increased ruggedness on the go, and include such security features as HP Sure View Reflect, which can defeat snooping at your on-screen information should you venture out in the world again to work. The new ZBook Firefly laptops are expected to ship in August, with a starting price of $1,099.