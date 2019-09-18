HP launches HP Elite Dragonfly, a premium business laptop and Intel Project Athena poster child

HP launched the HP Elite Dragonfly, a premium laptop under Intel's Project Athena, that weighs less than one kilogram, features all-day battery life, Wi-Fi 6 and perks such as a quieter keyboard so meeting attendees won't hear keystrokes during conference calls and meetings.

The theory behind HP's Elite Dragonfly laptop is that work and life have blended together and tech buyers need to make a statement. In addition, the Elite Dragonfly is designed to perk up PC sales, which are increasingly becoming a concern for analysts.

HP Elite Dragonfly is likely to be the beginning of a series of devices under Intel's Project Athena, which is designed to make fast charging, resume and boot, machine learning and multi-touch designs the norm.

Indeed, the price for the HP Elite Dragonfly is premium with availability Oct. 25 starting at $1,549. HP also launched the HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor, a 43.4-inch display, for $999 and an HP E344c Curved Monitor at 34-inches for $599. The screens can manage multiple devices and operating systems.

During a briefing, Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP, said Elite Dragonfly is based on the realization that tech buyers want performance without compromise in a package that delivers style.

Cho added that the HP Elite Dragonfly cut weight by using magnesium and adding things like a lightweight touch pad in multi-piece construction. The 13-inch business convertible also has a screen to body ratio at nearly 86%.

The laptop also straddles the work-life line by including software such as HP Workwell that tells you to take breaks and measures health along with Intel's vPro and enterprise grade security.

Specs include:

Windows 10 Pro is recommended, but Windows 10 flavors are available.

8th generation Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors available.

16GB of memory.

Up to 512GB of Intel PCIe NVMe QLC M.2 SSD with 32 GB Intel Optane memory. Storage configurations start at 128GB.

Three types of displays.

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, headphone/microphone combo, 1 HDMI, External Nano SIM.

.99 kilograms or 2.2 pounds.