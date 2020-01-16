HP unveils new ProBook laptop for SMBs

Image via HP.

HP on Thursday unveiled the HP ProBook x360 435 G7, a new convertible laptop for education institutions and small businesses. The PC vendor is targeting growing businesses that want reliable hardware at a lower price point.

The ProBook portfolio utilizes the design language from HP's mainstream and premium PCs with slim designs and narrow bezels, and adds business features to secure firmware and BIOS.

In this latest series, the laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series APUs and deliver features such as built-in security, increased durability via an anodized aluminum keyboard deck and top cover, and improved connectivity with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN. The device is also compatible with the HP Pro Pen.

Compatible operating systems are Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and FreeDOS 3.0.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G7 is expected to be available in May. Pricing details aren't available but should be released closer to the availability date.

