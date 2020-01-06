Best laptops at CES 2020: Top notebooks, 2-in-1s, and ultraportables

Lenovo Legion Y740S (Image: CNET)

To help you sift through the deluge of CES 2020 announcements, ZDNet is rounding up what we believe are the best new laptops and hybrids from the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, so you can get a look at the latest notebook tech arriving in the year ahead.

Also: More CES laptop coverage at CNET

We're specifically gathering all premium rigs designed for getting work done. We might include some gaming laptops, however, as they're high-powered PCs that are perfect for intensive daily tasks such as video editing or web development. Keep checking back, too, because we plan to update this guide throughout the week.

Best CES 2020 laptops

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Release date: First quarter of 2020

First quarter of 2020 Pricing: Starts at $1,000

Starts at $1,000 See it now: Samsung

Samsung's latest Chromebook is a premium laptop designed to rival Google's Pixelbook as the top Chrome OS device to buy. It features a 13.3-inch 4K UHD-resolution AMOLED display and is only .4 inches thick. It also features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB of memory, and is Intel Project Athena-certified.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha

Release date: First half of 2020

First half of 2020 Price: Starts at $829

Starts at $829 See it now: Samsung

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a convertible Windows 10 laptop with a 13.3-inch QLED screen, runs on Intel's 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

HP

HP Elite Dragonfly

Release date: N/A

N/A Price: N/A

N/A See it now: HP

The HP Elite Dragonfly first released in September 2019, but HP already unveiled an upgraded version that includes 5G capability and built-in Tile tracking, making it the first Windows 10 laptop with integrated, device-tracking technology from Tile.

HP

HP Spectre x360 15

Release date: March

March Price: Starts at $1,599

Starts at $1,599 See it now: HP

HP showed off an updated version of the Spectre x360 15, as it does every year. This Windows 10-powered model comes with a lighter body and features reduced bezels, plus a fancy 15.6-inch 4K OLED display.

Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Release Date: Second half of 2020

Second half of 2020 Price: Starts at $2,500

Starts at $2,500 See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo has been teasing a foldable laptop since at least 2017, and it finally showed one at CES 2020. The ThinkPad X1 Fold will have multiple modes for users to choose, including the ability to completely open up to a 13.3-inch laptop. It runs Windows 10, uses Intel Core processors, and weighs 2.2 pounds.

CNET

Lenovo X1 Carbon

Release date: Sometime in 2020

Sometime in 2020 Price: Starts at $1,499

Starts at $1,499 See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo once again updated its X1 Carbon Laptop. This time, the Windows 10 laptop comes with more choices for the display -- but expect to pay more for the high-end option, which offers 4K HDR capabilities.

Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y740S

Release date: May 2020

May 2020 Price: Starts at $1,100

Starts at $1,100 See it now: Lenovo

The latest laptop part of Lenovo's gaming-centric Legion series is the Y740S. It was announced alongside a new external graphics dock. It's supposed to be the lightest and thinnest gaming laptop from Lenovo, offering eight hours of battery life.

Lenovo

Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile

Release date: March 2020

March 2020 Price: Starts at $1,599

Starts at $1,599 See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo showed off the newest version of the lightweight Lavie Laptop. This new model has a 13.3-inch display and weighs a super light 1.85 pounds. It also runs Windows 10.

Acer

Acer Spin 5

Release date: June 2020

June 2020 Price: Starts at $899

Starts at $899 See it now: Acer

Acer unveiled new models of the Spin 5 and Spin 3 convertible Windows 10 laptops at CES 2020. The Spin 5 will be both slightly lighter than the Spin 3 while also having a longer-lasting battery life.

Acer

Acer Concept D7 Ezel

Release date: N/A

N/A Price: Starts at $2,700

Starts at $2,700 See it now: Acer

The new Acer Concept D7 Ezel laptops have unique designs that allow users to position the display nearly anywhere they want. Acer also announced a high-end version of the convertible laptop, called the Concept D7 Ezel Pro. All of them run Windows 10.

Dell

Dell Latitude 9510

Release date: March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 Price: Starts at $1,799

Starts at $1,799 See it now: Dell

The Latitude 9510 and the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 are the first 9000 series in the business PC Latitude line from Dell. They're meant to be cream-of-the-crop devices, which is reflected in the price. They run Windows 10.

Dell

Dell XPS 13

Release date: Jan. 7, 2020

Jan. 7, 2020 Price: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 See it now: Dell

Dell also showed off the latest version of its XPS 13 Windows 10 laptop. It touts new 10th-generation Intel Core 10nm mobile processors, a longer battery life, Windows 10, and Intel Project Athena certification -- making it the ultimate ultraportable.

Asus

Asus Zenbook Duo

Release date: First quarter of 2020

First quarter of 2020 Price: N/A

N/A See it now: Asus

The Zenbook is known for its second screen above the keyboard. Asus is showing off a slimmed-down model of the Zenbook Duo Pro at CES 2020. It's lighter than the Pro model, at 3.3 pounds, and has a 10th-gen Intel processor with 16GB of RAM.

Asus

Asus Chromebook Flip C436



Release date: First half of 2020

First half of 2020 Pricing: N/A

N/A See it now: Asus

Asus also unveiled the new 2-in-1 Chromebook Flip C436 at CES 2020. It, too, offers a 10th Gen Intel processors with 16GB of RAM, as well as 512GB SSD. The rotating screen is 13 inches, and the device itself weighs 2.4 pounds.

CNET

Asus Vivobook S15

Release date: March 2020

March 2020 Price: N/A

N/A See it now: Asus

Asus unveiled updates to its Vivobook S15 laptop, as well as the smaller Vivobook S13 and Vivobook S14. The new features are headlined by the latest 10th-generation Intel processors and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Also, these Windows 10 the laptops will be offered in new colors: Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Dreamy White, and Indie Black.

CNET

Dynabook Portege X30L-G



Release date: February 2020

February 2020 Price: $1,600

$1,600 See it now: Dynabook

The Portege X30L-G has been a surprising headline-stealer from CES 2020, and that's for one reason: It's the lightest 13.3-inch laptop in the world, at 1.92 pounds. It packs 10th-gen Intel Core U-series processors, too.