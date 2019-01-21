HP updates Chromebook education edition lineup

HP

HP refreshed its Chromebook for education lineup with availability in April as technology vendors begin the courting process to win deals for the upcoming school year.

The company rolled out the HP Chromebook x360 11 G2 Education Edition. The new systems sport the latest Intel processors, better connectivity and 11.5 hour battery life. The system also has a 5MP second camera for augmented learning experiences. HP, Dell and Lenovo all sell Windows and Chrome OS systems for education.

Google, Microsoft and Apple are all competing for education customers with software and hardware. HP's Chromebook x360 11 G2 Education Edition (EE) has the following features:

Support for multiple input devices as well as tablet, tent, stand and laptop mode.



The latest Intel Celeron processors (N4100 or N4000 with Intel UHD Graphics 600.



2-year subscription to 100GB Google Drive.



USB-C ports on each side.



Android app support and HP Classroom Manager, which enables instructors to deliver and control content.



Chrome OS with up to 8 GB memory and 64 GB EMMc storage.



In addition, HP rolled out the HP Chromebook 11 G7 EE. This system is more traditional laptop and features USB-C ports on each side and the specs that the x360 Chromebook 11 EE has.

Pricing will be revealed in April.

