HPE buys SD-WAN player Silver Peak for $925 million

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Monday announced that it plans to acquire SD-WAN player Silver Peak for $925 million. HPE said Silver Peak will be combined with its Aruba business unit to bolster its position in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market.

Silver Peak's SD-WAN products aim to help enterprises and service providers migrate to SD-WAN connectivity, improve application performance and lower costs.

HPE posits that demand for SD-WAN services will continue to rise with the ongoing remote work trend and influx of IoT devices on enterprise networks. HPE said integrating Silver Peak's capabilities with Aruba's edge services platform will help the company ramp up its edge-to-cloud strategy and its focus on a distributed cloud model.

"HPE was an early mover in identifying the opportunity at the edge and that trend is accelerating in a post-COVID world," said HPE chief executive Antonio Neri. "With this acquisition we are accelerating our edge-to-cloud strategy to provide a true distributed cloud model and cloud experience for all apps and data wherever they live. Silver Peak's innovative team and technology bring critical capabilities that will help our customers modernize and transform their networks to securely connect any edge to any cloud."

RELATED STORIES: