HPE's GreenLake Central generally available, aims to manage multi-cloud to edge deployments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's GreenLake Central is now generally available to customers as the company aims to manage data and applications across hybrid, private and public clouds as well as edge deployments.

GreenLake Central, which was outlined in December, is pivotal to HPE's efforts to offer its entire portfolio as a service by 2022. HPE's strategy is to deliver IT-as-a-service, move to subscription model and be an optimization layer for multi-cloud deployments. HPE GreenLake Central is the as-a-service layer to its GreenLake platform, which has more than 800 customers globally.

With the launch, HPE is also supporting data management and file storage as well as co-location tools via partnerships with Cohesity, Qumulo and CyrusOne. So far, HPE has 250 customers using GreenLake Central.

Former Microsoft Azure exec Keith White, now senior vice president and general manager of GreenLake, said GreenLake Central is designed to address the needs of customers "trying to get out of the data center management business yet want to retain control across their entire hybrid estates."

Enterprises are interested in HPE's GreenLake platform as well as GreenLake Central, the as-a-service layer, because companies are trying to optimize resources and costs for workloads, said White. Indeed, enterprises are adjusting workloads to enable virtual desktops for COVID-19 related remote work as well as cost savings and compliance.

Key points about HPE GreenLake Central include:

Customers can use self-service for its on-premises infrastructure. White noted that GreenLake Central is fully loaded for APIs and customers can monitor, manage and optimize public cloud resources from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

There are various tools to monitor key performance indicators for security, capacity, compliance and resources as well as consumption metrics, costs and analytics. These metrics are increasingly important as CFOs are monitoring IT spending closely.

Automation and orchestration are included so developers can self-provision a virtual machine or web server.

The company is launching converged data management and file storage via partnerships with Cohesity and Qumulo. The idea is that these partnerships can enable customers to better work with unstructured data.

A partnership with CyrusOne will offer customers the option to co-locate HPE GreenLake via one bill.

