HPE puts Microsoft Azure alum in charge of Greenlake business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has put a Microsoft Azure veteran in charge of its HPE Greenlake business.

According to the company, Keith White, a veteran of Microsoft for 21 years, will take over the HPE Greenlake unit.

White will lead the go-to-market, field sales, strategy and ecosystem development efforts for Greenlake. At Microsoft, White had been vice president for Intelligent Cloud, Worldwide Commercial business. Microsoft revamped its commercial sales unit earlier in 2019.

HPE is betting on the Greenlake unit and Greenlake Central to enable the company to offer its entire portfolio as-a-service by 2022. The as-a-service plan was recently outlined at HPE's analyst meeting.

In a blog post, Phil Davis, president of hybrid IT at HPE, said: