HTC U12 Plus, Tab Active2, and new Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #434)

HTC is still in the smartphone game and as we discussed on MobileTechRoundup show #434 its new phone is likely to challenge the best.

HTC U12+ announced and initial thoughts

Galaxy Tab Active2: Still a place for Android tablets

Is Essential done making phones?

Four new Acer Chromebooks (including 2 that might rival or exceed the Pixelbook)

Couple of good Chromebook sales if you can't wait for the newest models

Apple to open up NFC development for iPhone

Google Lens is rolling out

Alcatel 3V first thoughts

