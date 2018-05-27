HTC U12 Plus, Tab Active2, and new Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #434)

HTC is still in the smartphone game and as we discussed on MobileTechRoundup show #434 its new phone is likely to challenge the best.
- HTC U12+ announced and initial thoughts
- Galaxy Tab Active2: Still a place for Android tablets
- Is Essential done making phones?
- Four new Acer Chromebooks (including 2 that might rival or exceed the Pixelbook)
- Couple of good Chromebook sales if you can't wait for the newest models
- Apple to open up NFC development for iPhone
- Google Lens is rolling out
- Alcatel 3V first thoughts
Running time: 60 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 70MB)
