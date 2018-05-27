HTC U12 Plus, Tab Active2, and new Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #434)

HTC announced the new U12 Plus and it's fantastic. Acer also revealed four new Chromebooks, one that Kevin thinks challenges the Pixelbook. Samsung released an enterprise-focused tablet too.

HTC is still in the smartphone game and as we discussed on MobileTechRoundup show #434 its new phone is likely to challenge the best.

  • HTC U12+ announced and initial thoughts
  • Galaxy Tab Active2: Still a place for Android tablets
  • Is Essential done making phones?
  • Four new Acer Chromebooks (including 2 that might rival or exceed the Pixelbook)
  • Couple of good Chromebook sales if you can't wait for the newest models
  • Apple to open up NFC development for iPhone
  • Google Lens is rolling out
  • Alcatel 3V first thoughts

Running time: 60 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 70MB)

