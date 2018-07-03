Huawei Amazon Prime Days: Save up to $300 on phones and wearables

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

Amazon Prime Day is a good day for consumers who need something before Black Friday. Last year I picked up a set of golf clubs and some golf accessories at significant savings.

This year, Huawei has a couple smartphones and three wearables with savings ranging from $20 up to $300 off of the MSRP. Huawei's deals include the following:

While these savings are shown compared to the MSRP, the MSRP is not what most of these items are currently being sold at. However, the Prime Day offerings are still lower than the current prices today so these are good deals for some compelling devices.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a rock solid phone with a 4,000 mAh battery that will take you into the second day even with heavy usage. At the $500 special price, it gives you a flagship experience at a cost of a mid-level device.

The Huawei Watch 2 is one of the most powerful Android Wear watches with integrated GPS, dust and water resistance, and onboard music support.