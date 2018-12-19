Huawei evaluates options for consumer operations in Brazil

Huawei continues its search for local partnerships in order to resume its consumer products operation in Brazil.

Back in June, the Chinese technology company had announced that it would be re-launching its mobile phone business in August or September this year.

At the time, the company also announced that it would partner with Brazilian consumer goods manufacturer Positivo, who would handle the import and sales aspects of the operation, as well as after sales and technical support for the Huawei products in Brazil.

Last week, it emerged that the agreement between the two companies no longer existed. According to Brazilian newspaper Valor Econômico, the Chinese company was looking for alternatives for direct sales, with local manufacturing done by a local third party.

Huawei reiterated that Brazil is the fourth largest smartphone market in the world in number of units shipped for the company and that it remains committed to the country.

"Based on business opportunities, we will continue to study the market and evaluate the best products and experiences necessary to meet the demand and expectations of Brazilians," the company said in a statement.

Huawei operated in the Brazilian consumer space between 2013 and 2015. Back in March, the firm told ZDNet that it was getting ready to make a comeback to the local market.



Contacted by ZDNet, Positivo did not return requests for comment.