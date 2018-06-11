Huawei partners with Positivo to return to Brazilian smartphone market

Huawei has announced a partnership with Brazilian consumer electronics manufacturer Positivo as core to its return to the local smartphone market.

According to the head of device business development at the Chinese company, Adam Xiao Ersong, Huawei will be relaunching its mobile phones in Brazil in August or September.

Positivo will be handling the import and sales aspects of the operation, as well as after sales and technical support for the Huawei products in Brazil.

Back in March, Huawei told ZDNet that it was getting ready to make and sell smartphones in Brazil again and that it was making a "thorough assessment of the current conditions of the local market" ahead of the relaunch.

The Chinese company operated in the Brazilian consumer space between 2013 and 2015. According to Wei, some important lessons were learned about Brazil since then.

"You need to have a good presence within the channel, a good end-to-end service including an efficient after-sales process. Being customer-centric is key, " the executive pointed out.

It is not yet clear which products will be chosen for the relaunch, but according to Wei, it is likely that it will be a mix of entry-level and higher-end products.