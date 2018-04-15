Huawei P20, Android security, Chromebooks, Huami Stratos, and Sony Xperia (MobileTechRoundup #429)

The Huawei P20 Pro and P20 arrived for testing and are gorgeous smartphones. HP also announced a detachable Chrome OS device that has Kevin thinking of trading in his Pixelbook.

Kevin and I kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #429 with some preliminary thoughts on the new Huawei P20 Pro Android smartphone. It may be one of the best new smartphones, but not for US customers.

  • Hands on with the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro
  • Android security updates: truth, lies and chipsets
  • First Chrome OS detachable arrives: HP Chromebook x2
  • Linux apps coming to Chromebooks in Chrome OS 67
  • Matt says goodbye to the new iPad
  • First impressions of Huami Stratos $200 GPS watch
  • Nike discounts Apple Watch Series 3
  • T-Mo screwed up Kevin's Apple Watch cellular cost again
  • Sony Xperia XZ2 phones prices and availability in the U.S

Running time: 64 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 74MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

