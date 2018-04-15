Huawei P20, Android security, Chromebooks, Huami Stratos, and Sony Xperia (MobileTechRoundup #429)

Kevin and I kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #429 with some preliminary thoughts on the new Huawei P20 Pro Android smartphone. It may be one of the best new smartphones, but not for US customers.
- Hands on with the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro
- Android security updates: truth, lies and chipsets
- First Chrome OS detachable arrives: HP Chromebook x2
- Linux apps coming to Chromebooks in Chrome OS 67
- Matt says goodbye to the new iPad
- First impressions of Huami Stratos $200 GPS watch
- Nike discounts Apple Watch Series 3
- T-Mo screwed up Kevin's Apple Watch cellular cost again
- Sony Xperia XZ2 phones prices and availability in the U.S
Running time: 64 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 74MB)
Join Discussion