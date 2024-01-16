/>
Get the Hydrow Rower for $600 off right now

Looking to step up your fitness game in 2024? Get a steep discount on the Hydrow Rower until 1/17.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
A Hyrdrow Rower machine against a patterned purple and black background
Hydrow/ZDNET

If one of your goals for 2024 is to increase your physical fitness, you can start now, thanks to a great deal on the Hydrow Rower

While normally $2,495, the Hydrow Rower is discounted $500 for a new price of $1,995 until Wednesday, Jan. 17. Plus, you can receive an additional $100 off by using ZDNET's exclusive code: CNET100. 

The Hydrow Rower connects to your Apple Watch or to the Strava app so you can easily keep track of your workouts. Its immersive, touchscreen display makes it easy to choose and start a workout, and it even connects with Bluetooth. 

Rowing workouts are led by athletes or Olympians, so you know you're challenging yourself with each workout. Hydrow also offers yoga, Pilates, and core exercises so you can switch it up. 

If you need more space, you can store the Hydrow Rower upright using the Upright Storage Kit. 

At $500 off, the Hydrow Rower is a great fitness deal. Don't forget to apply the code for even more savings. 

