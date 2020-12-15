I spent a week with Filmora's editing software and produced professional video

Often video editing software is complex and hard to use for ordinary users.

Predominantly designed for video professionals, software suites can be difficult for most people. Yet video editing tools like Windows video editor seem to lack the complexity of some of the higher-end video editing suites, and it seems that components are missing from some of the software packages.

That said, I tried Wondershare Filmora software from the Iskysoft site on my Windows 10 PC. It is also available for Mac, and there are 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and 8, as well.

Eileen Brown

The app seems slow to initialize as it checks the GPU speed before the app launches. Once launched, import the media you want -- video clips, images, and audio files -- then drag and drop the clips, titles, transitions, effects, and other items to the video timeline.

You can split parts of video clips using the scissors tool and drag them to different tracks on the timeline.

Move the slider to where you want to start watching the video and click the play button. When you have finished editing, you can export the video to your PC or share it across social media. You can export video files in MP4, MOV, or GIF, or upload it to YouTube or Vimeo.

You can save projects that are in work as project files and come back to them later.

I like that Filmora shows tracks that appear in different layers, each individually configurable. Project media folders allow you to create different projects and see which files are in which project.

I could have more than one project on the go and split the screen so I could display the different components in the dashboard. I could also record a voiceover to the video, which I can cut and edit and shift around.

Filmora also lets you add clip art and logos to video clips and configure them to track moving items in the video. In addition to the standard video editing tools that let you crop and rotate videos, you can also adjust the speed, split the videos, and apply picture in picture.

The software also gives access to stock photos and videos in a range of resolutions from Filmora's film stock library. Once your project is complete, you can optimize the videos for different devices and export videos in a variety of formats, or share directly to YouTube or Vimeo.

it took me a couple of hours to work my way around the interface and another couple of hours to merge three videos with some still images adding sound, transitions, and clip art with a voiceover.

I am sure that in time I would be able to make any of my videos shot from my phone look far better than they do. I have great confidence in my ability to use the software in just a few days of use.

Wondershare Filmora has a range of pricing plans for individuals and businesses. Purchase a one-year subscription for $39.99, or a lifetime subscription for $69.99. The business lifetime plan is $139.99 per year.

Wondershare Filmora is certainly worth a look if you would like a fairly simple video editing software package that you can quickly get to grips with -- without the cost of the high-end video editing packages. You can get a great video in a relatively short space of time.