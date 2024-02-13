I tested this viral PopSocket alternative and it's better in every way

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Snap 4 Luxe

In addition to giving you a more comfortable grip on your phone and a little kickstand, the Snap 4 Luxe also allows you to layer other MagSafe accessories on top, such as MagSafe chargers, wallets, and more.

The Snap 4 Luxe's adhesive will prevent you from easily removing the accessory on and off on a daily basis, so if you like to swap cases or accessories super often, it may not be a good fit for you.

When I first saw this product on display at CES, I thought to myself, how special can another take on the classic PopSocket be? However, after trying it for over a month, I am happy to share that the Snap 4 Luxe offers much more than a PopSocket can and in a smaller form factor. It has quickly risen to the top of my favorite phone accessories list.

Also: The best MagSafe accessories

A PopSocket has primarily one function -- helping you hold your phone with more ease. The Snap 4 Luxe accomplishes the same goal, sticking to the back of your phone via MagSafe technology to uncover a pop-up holder that you can hold the same way you would a PopSocket or even slip your finger through to have a comfortable grip on your phone, as seen in the photo below. However, that's not all it can do.

View at Ohsnap

The pop-up component also snaps into place, as the name implies, to double as a tiny stand, as seen below. This can help with activities like scrolling on TikTok, streaming videos, or even taking a FaceTime call.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Even though there are plenty of MagSafe mobile accessories that double as phone grips and stands, including a PopSocket, what makes this accessory stand out is its well-thought-out design, allowing you to put other MagSafe accessories on top of it.

The actual accessory has two important components that let it work well with the layering of other accessories: Its thinness and its adhesive. The Snap Luxe 4 is very thin, so even when you add another accessory to the top of it, it doesn't add much bulk and is barely noticeable.

Also: The best MagSafe wallets

The second component is its additional adhesive. Although the Snap 4 Luxe is Apple MagSafe compatible, it is also nano-adhesive assisted so that it can support the weight of an additional MagSafe accessory without falling off. The adhesive is reusable, so if you want to switch it from one case to another, you can simply run it under hot water and allow it to dry.

This is especially useful if you want to use a MagSafe charger because, despite its weight, it won't fall off, and it will still be able to charge your phone through the accessory you have on.

I layer my Moft MagSafe Wallet Case -- that holds my Metro Card -- on top of the Snap 4 Luxe because when I know I am not taking public transportation, I can just shed the wallet and still be left with a kickstand and phone grip.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Even if you have no desire to put another accessory on top of it, its thinness makes you forget it is there, whereas a PopSocket is inherently more bulky. I also enjoy being able to slip my finger through the pop-up, which, in my opinion, makes it more comfortable to hold.

Also: The best iPhone 15 screen protectors

The accessory also has a very sleek look with an aluminum trim that comes in fun colors: Stone, Obsidian Black, Dusty Rose, Midnight Blue, Pure Silver, and Lavender. Despite all of its capabilities, the Snap 4 Luxe retails for just $40, only $10 more than the MagSafe PopSocket, which, unlike the Snap Luxe 4, needs to be removed to use another MagSafe accessory.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you want a phone grip and stand that is always on your phone and doesn't interfere with your everyday tasks, the Snap Luxe 4 is the ideal product for you. It is so thin that you'll forget it is there, and you won't have to worry about it slipping off because of the added adhesive. In addition, you can still keep using your other favorite MagSafe accessories, such as your wallet or charger.