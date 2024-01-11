'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 12 best mobile accessories at CES 2024 so far: iPhone call recorder, Qi2 chargers, and more
When you think of mobile accessories, you might only think of phone cases and chargers. But the tech showcased at CES 2024 includes far more innovative products in the category that can make a big difference in our mobile-first lives.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
Special Feature
As expected, Qi2 charging has been the star of the event, with most companies shifting from MagSafe to Qi2 technology so everyone can take advantage of faster, magnetic, wireless charging, regardless of whether you're in the Apple or Android ecosystem.
Other mobile accessories solved practical everyday issues, such as not having someone to film your video content, keeping track of your belongings, and helping you to feel safer.
Keep reading below for the full roundup of the best mobile accessories at CES 2024, which is being updated daily with more of my on-the-ground discoveries and other announcements.
If you have ever tried shooting your own video or photo content, you know how difficult staying in frame and getting the perfect shot can be. Belkin's new Auto-Tracking Stand Pro uses Apple's DockKit technology to elevate the average tripod experience.
Also: This auto-tracking iPhone stand is about to make tripods obsolete
The stand adheres to the back of your iPhone using MagSafe technology, and offers 360-degree movement-tracking and a 90-degree motorized tilt to keep you in frame no matter where you move. An added perk: It even charges your phone. The product retails for $180 and is coming soon to the Belkin website.
Whether you are walking alone at night, taking your dogs out in the early morning, or you just find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, this Safee case uses MagSafe technology to attach to the back of your iPhone and serve as a protective device with several self-defense features.
Also: This tiny keychain is a mighty tool for your personal safety
Click the button three times to activate a 130-decibel alarm, and share your camera views, microphones, and location with emergency contacts. Using this information, your emergency contacts can call the police directly from the app. The recordings can also be accessed from the application later as legal evidence. Safee won a CES Innovation Award in 2023 in the Human Security Category. The website doesn't seem optimized for English or sales outside of France, but it retails starting at €55.
If you are deep in the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, the HyperJuice 10,000mAh Qi2 Power Bank is for you. While this power bank can fit in the palm of your hand, it has a whopping 10,000 mAh charging capacity and can charge all three devices. Because it leverages Qi2, it can charge your devices more efficiently and quickly.
Also: iPhone MagSafe-style wireless charging could be coming to your Android phone. Here's why
The power bank has a bonus kickstand on the back, which makes it ideal for using your phone while charging, including for streaming videos or taking FaceTime calls. It is not yet available for purchase as it is a CES 2024 Innovations Preview, but you can sign up for a waitlist of interested. The power bank will retail for $130.
Anker's MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) leverages Qi2 technology to snap onto the back of compatible Apple and Android phones and deliver up to one full charge. What makes it stand out even further is its ability to fold up and down to double as a phone stand, perfect for FaceTime calls, video streaming, and even a mini makeshift tripod stand when you're on the go.
With so many brands releasing Qi2 accessories, you may be wondering why this one specifically made the list. The answer is simple: I have already had the opportunity to test it leading up to CES and am a fan, so much so that I packed it for the conference.
The product retails at $69.99 and is available for purchase today.
5. Mophie's Juice Pack
Seeing this product invoked a memory of when, more than a decade ago, I had a charging case for my iPhone 4s. After a five-year hiatus, Mophie brought back its Juice Pack at CES, to provide customers with the nostalgic and convenient phone case charging experience.
The phone case charger works the same way it used to, simply snapping onto your phone to provide an all-day charge and an extra layer of protection. The battery case is compatible with the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, and the capacity varies from 2,400 mAh to 2,800 mAh, depending on the size of your iPhone. When I felt it in person, I was surprised by how lightweight it felt and by how slim it was, as seen in the image above.
The product will retail for $99.95, and pre-order opens in February 2024.
6. Scosche StrikeLine Cobra
If you are peeved by charging wires running wild and always making everything look unorganized, Scosche has a solution. The StrikeLine Cobra is a USB-C to USB-C cable that is magnetic, allowing the wire to stick to itself and remain in a tidy structure. The wire can even coil onto itself to serve as a phone kickstand.
As you can see in the picture above, the hold is pretty strong, as I am holding it from one section and the wire didn't unravel. The product will be available for purchase in Spring 2024 in black or white in three and six feet options.
Your dogs have mobile accessories, too, duh. If you are like me and can't bear the thought of losing your dog, you probably already have AirTags placed on your furbabies to ensure that if they ever get out or lost, you will be able to find them and bring them back home. However, if the Airtag isn't in a protective case, the AirTag can get lost or damaged, which defeats the purpose.
For that reason, Catalyst unveiled its Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag that perfectly accommodates the Catalyst Total Protection Clip-It Case, which is waterproof and screws shut, to keep the AirTag in mint condition.
The Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag will be available in black and blue and retails for $24.99. You can pre-order it today, and shipping begins in the middle of January. The Catalyst Clip-It Case for AirTag retails for $34.99 and is available for order today.
Although Moft's Snap Invisible Phone Tripod Stand wasn't unveiled at CES, the demo left a really positive impression, so the product made this roundup. In the aforementioned picks, we have discussed the hassle that getting someone to shoot video or photos of you can be. However, taking a tripod with you can be impractical. This product aims to solve that issue.
When closed, the tripod stand sits on the back of your phone like any MagSafe wallet would. However, when fully opened, it acts like a mini tripod, great for snapping quick pictures or propping up your phone for a specific task. You can also choose to use it as a standard, L-shaped kickstand by not opening it all the way.
It retails for $39.99, and is available for purchase today in Jet Black, Misty Cove, Seafoam, and Sapphire.
This case may look like an ordinary leather case, but it's actually made from a much more sustainable material -- cacti. OtterBox collaborated with Desserto to create cases from nopal cactus that are soft to the touch and protect your phone while still being more environmentally friendly.
The case is MagSafe, and OtterBox even has matching MagSafe wallets and Apple Watch bands that can attach securely to the back. The cases and matching wallets will come in the four colors pictured on the color swatch next to the case above.
The OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases are not yet available for purchase but will be soon on its website.
The debut of smartphones wiped the good ole physical keyboard from existence. However, Clicks Creator Keyboard allows your iPhone and the classic BlackBerry keyboard to live in harmony.
The case, which works with the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, attaches to your iPhone to function as a regular keyboard and even supports iOS keyboard shortcuts due to Apple's native support. It even was recognized as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.
The Founder's edition of the case is available online for $139 for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, and $159 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the colors BumbleBee and London Sky.
ZDNET's article on how to record a call on your iPhone consistently generates so much reader interest because Apple does not allow recording through the built-in microphone while you are on a call, and there really isn't a way around it besides recording from a separate device or using Google Voice. The Magmo Pro is now a third option.
All you have to do is snap it on the back of your phone, and then it can automatically record calls for you. There is also an option for manual mode, where you can slide the button up to start recording. The recordings are all accessible on the app, where you can also access AI-generated transcriptions.
The accessory was recognized as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category. It is already available for purchase on Amazon for $129.
At first glance, this just looks like your basic pop socket, but by the end of the demo, I was so convinced of its value that I plopped one on the back of my phone. The accessory attaches to the back of your phone using MagSafe and nano-adhesive and can be used as a phone grip (the same way a pop socket would) with the added bonus of a kickstand.
However, the game-changer in my opinion, is that it doesn't compromise your phone's MagSafe compatibility, making it possible to still layer on more accessories on top like a MagSafe wallet or charger. You don't have to choose between which accessory you have on, and the Snap 4 Luxe is so thin that even with a wallet layered on top, it doesn't get bulky.
It costs $39.99 and can be purchased now.