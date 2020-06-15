IBM acquires Spanugo to bolster cloud for regulated industries push

Special Feaure The Industry Cloud: Why It's Next Coud computing has engulfed lots of IT, but one of the untapped regions of the tech and business world is the industry cloud, focusing on vertical industries and more specialized applications. Read More

IBM said it will acquire Spanugo, which provides security assurance software, as it builds out its cloud portfolio for regulated industries.

Terms of the deal weren't announced, but Spanugo will give IBM Cloud a platform that can ease compliance for various standards and regulations via automation.

IBM said it will combine Spanugo's technology with its public cloud so customers can audit compliance. Spanugo's platform also is used for hybrid cloud deployments.

Big Blue last year outlined its financial services-ready public cloud. Spanugo will bolster that effort and enable IBM Cloud to monitor compliance in real time.

Here's a look at Spanugo's stack architecture:

Spanugo

