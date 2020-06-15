IBM acquires Spanugo to bolster cloud for regulated industries push

IBM said it will acquire Spanugo, which provides security assurance software, as it builds out its cloud portfolio for regulated industries.
Terms of the deal weren't announced, but Spanugo will give IBM Cloud a platform that can ease compliance for various standards and regulations via automation.
IBM said it will combine Spanugo's technology with its public cloud so customers can audit compliance. Spanugo's platform also is used for hybrid cloud deployments.
Big Blue last year outlined its financial services-ready public cloud. Spanugo will bolster that effort and enable IBM Cloud to monitor compliance in real time.
- IBM, Bank of America collaborate on financial services ready public cloud
- Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS
- Free PDF download: Industry cloud
Here's a look at Spanugo's stack architecture:
