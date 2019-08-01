Free PDF download: Industry cloud

The Industry Cloud: Why It's Next The industry cloud has taken off and big businesses have been built by the likes of Veeva, Rootstock and others. ZDNet's Karen Roby and James Sanders look at how the industry has thrived even as giants like Salesforce, Oracle and SAP eye their turf.

Special Feature Special Report: Industry Cloud (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, looks at how the industry cloud has taken off and big businesses have been built by the likes of Veeva, Rootstock and others. Read More

As cloud providers increase, so do cloud solutions. Industry cloud, which provides focused, customizable solutions, is one cloud service option seeing growth among various industry verticals.

ZDNet and TechRepublic published a special report that takes an in-depth look at the benefits and drawbacks of industry cloud and how different industry verticals are capitalizing on cloud services. Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

In "Guide to industry cloud: What businesses need to know," TechRepublic's James Sanders investigates the ways major public cloud providers and smaller industry cloud firms are investing in solutions to meet specialized needs.

You can download all the articles as a free PDF ebook - Special Report: Industry cloud (free registration required)

Industry cloud's tailored solutions make it a fit for many industry verticals. TechRepublic's Macy Bayern reports on how five industries customize the cloud to meet their specific needs in her article "Top 5 industry clouds in the enterprise." TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklett reports on the top cloud providers for the financial institutions, while TechRepublic's Kristen Lotze discusses uses and popular cloud providers within the energy sector in her article "How the energy sector is using the industry cloud."

Read how cloud services are powering healthcare's digital transformation in TechRepublic contributor Veronica Combs' article "How industry cloud technology is changing healthcare." How major cloud providers receive federal assessment and authorization is the topic of TechRepublic contributor Brandon Vigliorolo's article "The top cloud providers for government."

Also in this ebook, ZDNet's Charles McLellan looks at why an increasing number of SaaS applications address the key business issues for particular vertical markets in "Mapping the industry cloud landscape." How an Australian construction firm integrates Procore to manage the lifecycle of its construction projects is the focus of ZDNet Australia's contributor Aimee Chanthadavong feature "PBS Building eliminates data duplication with construction management app."

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site TechRepublic Premium, download the free PDF ebook: Special Report: Industry cloud.

Also see