IBM Cloud outage downs customer websites globally

Users of IBM Cloud on Tuesday afternoon reported an outage that rendered the websites of many unresponsive.

The company's own status page was also returning an internal server error due to it being hosted on the IBM Cloud, with the page last checked by ZDNet at 4:20pm PT Tuesday.

"Sorry, we've encountered an error on our end, and our developers are working on clearing this up. Please try reloading the page or following these links back," the page reads.

IBM is yet to release a statement, and its Twitter account is silent, but DownDetector shows users have been reporting issues since around 2:30pm PT.

IBM Aspera, a unit of Big Blue that sits under its hybrid cloud business unit, at 3:06pm PT said it was alerted to a service disruption that affected all regions.

"We have been alerted to a service disruption affecting: IBM AoC Managed Storage. Our engineers are currently investigating the incident and will provide updates when more information is available," it wrote.

At 4:06pm PT, IBM Aspera said it was continuing to investigate the issue.

According to Aspera, AoC Managed Storage is suffering a "major outage" in Amsterdam, Dallas, Frankfurt, Melbourne, and Toronto.

IBM Cloud Transfer Clusters in Amsterdam, Chennai, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mexico, Milan, Montreal, Oslo, San Jose, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington DC, Paris, and Singapore are also listed as suffering major outages.

IBM Aspera API services are reported as operational.

Meanwhile, customers of IBM Cloud said they have been told of the outage.

"Our database provider, IBM Cloud, told us the following privately 'This is what appears to be a networking issue affecting a large portion of IBM Cloud services'," marketing automation software maker Autopilot wrote at 4:20pm PT.

"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

ZDNet has reached out to IBM for comment.

