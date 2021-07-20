IBM FlashSystem gets safeguarded data copies to speed up cyberattack recovery

Special feature Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity Today's security threats have expanded in scope and seriousness. There can now be millions -- or even billions -- of dollars at risk when information security isn't handled properly. Read More

IBM said it is adding tools to its FlashSystem portfolio of all-flash arrays to better recover from ransomware and cyberattacks.

It's no secret that ransomware is a huge scourge to multiple organizations. To that end, IBM launched IBM Safeguarded Copy for the IBM FlashSystem storage systems.

Safeguarded Copy automatically creates data copies that are security isolated within the systems and cannot be accessed. These snapshots are available in the event of a data breach or cyberattack that disrupts operation.

In theory, IBM's approach can help companies and understaffed government groups to recover faster. Key items about IBM Safeguarded Copy, which is based on technology from IBM's DS8000 storage portfolio:

Storage admins can schedule automatic snapshots.

Snapshots are put into safeguarded pools on the storage system.

Data in this safeguarded pool is only actionable after it has been recovered.

Safeguarded Copy can also be used to extract and restore data to diagnose production issues as well as validate copies.

IBM Safeguarded Copy can be integrated with IBM Security QRadar platform for security monitoring. QRadar will be able to monitor for attacks and proactively trigger Safeguarded Copy to create backups.

In addition, IBM said it will launch its IBM Storage as a Service for hybrid cloud storage with availability in North America and Europe in September. Customers will be able to scale up storage capacity with variable pricing. IBM Storage as a Service is part of Big Blue's Flexible Infrastructure offerings.