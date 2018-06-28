Inbenta, blamed for Ticketmaster breach, says other sites not affected

A support chat tool, used to help dozens of major websites interact with customers, has been blamed for a security breach at Ticketmaster, but the tool's creator says no other customers are at risk.

The code library that powers the customer support agent, built by Silicon Valley-based tech firm Inbenta, was sending customer information to an unknown third-party. Hackers found a vulnerability in Inbenta's code, installed on Ticketmaster's site, which was used to extract the payment information from customers buying tickets.

Inbenta, and its chief executive Jordi Torras, did not respond to several requests for comment, but confirmed the security incident in a statement Thursday morning.

"It has been confirmed that the source of the data breach was a single piece of JavaScript code, that was customized by Inbenta to meet Ticketmaster's particular requirements," said Torras.

Torras said because the code was installed on the payments page, it "incurs greater risk for vulnerability."

He added that Inbenta is "completely confident that no other customer of Inbenta has been compromised in any way."

But the source of the code change was unclear. Inbenta said in an extended statement that hackers modified three files on development and production systems in February, but did not deny a breach of its own systems.

Torras did not respond to a follow-up request for comment Thursday.

Details of the code compromise were first revealed Wednesday, after Ticketmaster, which used the support tool on its site, revealed the breach.

"As a result of Inbenta's product running on Ticketmaster International websites, some of our customers' personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third-party," said Ticketmaster's dedicated support page, set up following the discovery of the breach.

"Forensic teams and security experts are working around the clock to understand how the data was compromised," the page said.

Ticketmaster said customer names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, payment details and login details may have been stolen.

The ticket selling giant said Wednesday that international customers who bought tickets between September 2017 and June 23 -- when the malicious code was found -- may be affected.

It's reported that as many as 40,000 UK-based customers who bought tickets between February and June 23 may also have been affected.

But Ticketmaster said less than 5 percent of its global customer base was affected by the security incident. Customers in North America are not affected.

Monzo, a UK mobile-only bank, said in a lengthy statement Thursday that it first found evidence of a Ticketmaster breach in April after several customers reported fraud on their cards. The ticket selling giant began an internal investigation after Monzo reached out.

From fonts to complex code libraries, it's not uncommon for websites to rely on third-party code, hosted on other sites and services, to support their own. But they present a single point of failure, which if breached, can affect every site that the code is loaded on.

"For the past few years companies have seen third party JavaScript libraries be targeted -- that is, on their payment page they embed third party services, for example AI chatbots," said Kevin Beaumont, a security researcher.

"Attackers have been targeting the third parties, modifying JavaScript to quietly send card payments to the attackers. It is creating a loophole as companies are investing heavily in cybersecurity, policies, encryption and following PCI standards -- but all it takes is a single third party JavaScript library to be breached for the whole chain to fall apart," he said.

In an effort to minimize the damage to its public image, Inbenta began scrubbing its website of any reference to its customers -- a once prominent tab on its main page.

Although Inbenta said no other customers were affected, Inbenta currently serves its chat software to several major corporate customers including gym class scheduler Mindbody, ticket site StubHub, and mobile game revenue platform Chartboost. ZDNet reached out to those customers, as well as Franklin Covey, Schlage, and Stubhub, among others.

None of the companies -- except Skyscanner -- responded.

"We have been reassured by [Inbenta] that we haven't been impacted," said Lisa Imlach, a spokesperson for Skyscanner.

It's not the first time third-party code has compromised other sites.

Online customer service software, built by 247.Ai, revealed earlier this year that it had been compromised during a two-week period late last year. The company's software was installed by -- and impacted -- Best Buy, Delta, and Sears, and other major retailers.

Others, including American Express, said they were unaffected by the breach.