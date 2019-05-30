Indigo subsea cable made ready for use

The consortium of companies behind the Indigo subsea cable -- Telstra, SubPartners, Google, Singtel, AARNet, Indosat Ooredoo, and Alcatel Submarine Networks -- have announced that the 36Tbps connection between Australia to Singapore is ready for use.

The cable was first announced in April 2017, with Alcatel having signed up to construct the cable during the same month.

Indigo consists of two parts, a western 4,600km link between Perth and Singapore, and its central 4,600km link between Perth and Sydney that is claimed to be Australia's first transcontinental fibre optic submarine cable. A branch also provides connectivity to Jakarta.

In November it was announced the cable would land in NextDC's Perth and Sydney data centres.

"We are looking forward to lighting up Indigo," AARNet CEO Chris Hancock said.

"This cable system is providing critical underpinning infrastructure to support the future growth in collaborative data-intensive research and transnational education."

The consortium touted the cable's spectrum sharing technology as allowing each member to "independently leverage the new cable system to upgrade their networks and enable capacity increases on demand".

