Vocus switches on ASC subsea cable system

Vocus has announced switching on its $170 million Australia-Singapore Cable (ASC), with the telecommunications submarine cable system to be ready for service as of September 14.

Until then, Vocus is "finalising its testing phase", according to new CEO Kevin Russell.

"The Australia Singapore Cable will provide the newest, quickest, and most direct route into Asia with the largest increase of international connectivity for Australia into the fastest growing data region in the world," Russell said on Wednesday.

"The technology deployed on the ASC has been selected to easily integrate with the intelligent network management platform Vocus is currently rolling out, offering superior latency over comparable systems."

The cable has additionally been integrated into Equinix's International Interconnection system across the globe, the chief executive said.

The ASC finished being laid in July, with Vocus last week saying 2.5Tbps of capacity has thus far been sold on the subsea cable system to date, including "a major global OTT customer".

"Sales activity is expected to gain further momentum once the system is live in a few weeks and the demand for traffic via Southeast Asia is unlocked," Vocus added.

"ASC will also drive revenue opportunities for our domestic fibre assets as we enter into deep partnerships with key international players."

Vocus began laying the cable in March, with around 3,000km of cable laid by the Ile de Batz ship between Christmas Island and Fremantle through deep water, and 1,600km of cable by the Ile de Ré between Singapore and Christmas Island.

Vocus in February said the ASC remained set to go live in the first quarter of FY19 following the execution of five sales agreements, after saying it would be upgrading its core domestic networks infrastructure to deliver an additional 8Tbps of capacity between Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne ahead of the ASC becoming ready for service.

Vocus had a year ago confirmed that the ASC would be completed ahead of schedule, with services to be launched in July 2018 despite adding a spur to Christmas Island, ahead of competitor cable systems Indigo and Trident.

It signed Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks in December to help build the 4,600km ASC, which is designed to carry 40Tbps at a minimum across four fibre pairs.

The ASC was originally a 50-50 joint-venture deal between Vocus and Nextgen Networks. Vocus subsequently purchased Nextgen Networks for AU$700 million in June 2016, paying an additional AU$27 million for the ASC and AU$134 million for the North West Cable System (NWCS), with the $139 million 2,100km fibre-optic NWCS going live in September 2016.

Vocus said it is now working on the AU$137 million contract it was awarded in June by the Australian government to construct the Coral Sea Cable between Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

"We have also made significant progress in this last year towards the implementation of a single advanced core network," Vocus said last week.

"This, together with the ongoing consolidation and decommissioning of legacy assets, the capacity upgrades to our network and the improved capital expenditure disciplines and controls we have implemented, will all deliver ongoing benefits into the future."

Vocus last week reported total group revenue up 2 percent to AU$1.9 billion for FY18, with underlying net profit down 17 percent to AU$127 million while statutory net profit was AU$61 million.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were stagnant, at AU$366 million, while statutory EBITDA was AU$360 million, up 7 percent.

