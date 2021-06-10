Industrial AI pioneer C3.ai partners with analytics upstart Snowflake

C3.ai, the twelve-year-old Silicon Valley startup that is bringing machine learning forms of AI to various industries such as oil and gas, on Wednesday said it is partnering with data analytics upstart Snowflake, the cloud-based vendor of data warehouses and other wares.

The duo promised to take customers from start to production deployment of apps in one month.

The arrangement provides for Snowflake users to "be provided with access to the C3 AI® Suite and pre-built C3 AI applications that address a range of industries and enterprise AI use cases," the two companies said.

C3.ai's chief product officer, Houman Behzadi, said the partnership "will create significant time and operational efficiencies for Snowflake's customers and solidify Snowflake as the operational data platform of choice for enterprise AI applications."

Snowflake's leader of its product efforts, Christian Kleinerman, commented that the collaboration "will accelerate the development and deployment of complex AI and machine learning use cases," adding that the "C3 AI Suite and C3 AI's pre-built enterprise-grade models significantly speed and simplify the development of enterprise AI applications."

C3.ai, which came public in December, had originally been highly dependent on one partner, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes. The company still has a small customer count, totaling 89 in the April quarter.

Founder and CEO Tom Siebel told Wall Street analysts earlier this month that the company is expanding its market presence via increased partnerships.

"We are aggressively investing to extend our product and technology leadership, to expand our market partner ecosystem and associated distribution capacity," said Siebel during a conference call on June 3rd.