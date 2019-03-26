Informatica update revolves around multi-cloud, serverless, AI support

Informatica's latest release of its cloud enterprise data management platform includes a healthy dose of artificial intelligence as well as support for multiple cloud services.

The Spring update for Informatica uses the company's CLAIRE engine, microservices and modular connectors to ride multiple data trends.

Informatica also added open data metadata application programming interfaces, data discovery, cataloguing and management tools that allow data consumers to collaborate via a social media-ish experience.

Perhaps the biggest addition of note to customers is expanded multi-cloud support with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Snowflake, the cloud data warehouse player. Informatica also has serverless support for the three large cloud infrastructure vendors.

Informatica said it has added more than 50 data prep functions to manage data lakes and track quality.

Gartner puts Informatica as the leader in master data management.