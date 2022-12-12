/>
Instagram is currently down

If your Instagram feed is not refreshing or you can't access your profile, don't worry, its not just you.
When I went to publish a post on my Instagram account about 10 minutes ago, I was met with a "Sorry, this page isn't available" pop-up. After the first initial seconds of utter panic subsided, I was able to confirm Instagram is down. 

According to the app monitoring website Down Detector, users began reporting problems at around 2:08 pm ET, with more than 1,500 incidents reported. The issues seem to include not being able to access your own profile, refresh your Instagram feed or produce posts.

Users are taking to Twitter to vocalize their frustrations or make light of the situation.

Instagram has yet to acknowledge the issue, but we will keep you updated and let you know when it is back and running again. The app just experienced an outage last week, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, according to reports

