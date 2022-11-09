Instagram is finally bringing this long-awaited feature to its platform

Getty Images/SOPA Images

On Tuesday, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, posted an Instagram reel announcing two major changes to Instagram's platform that will make users' lives significantly easier, including scheduled posts and a seamless desktop version of the app.

Due to the long public demand for these features, in the video, Mosseri dubbed them as "finally features" and says they are "one of those things we [Instagram] really should have gotten to a long time ago".

The scheduled posts feature is aimed at helping creators and businesses plan their content ahead of time. With the update, creators will now be able to schedule their posts up to 75 days in advance. The feature is currently available on Android but will be coming soon to IOS.

The other major announcement is a complete revamp of Instagram's current website. Currently, the web version does not resemble the app's and can be difficult to navigate. To remedy that issue, Instagram is unveiling a new Instagram.com.

"We know a lot of people use the web to multitask, so we wanted to make Instagram as great of an experience as possible online," said Mosseri.

The new website is supposed to be "faster, cleaner and easier to use" and will be designed to be compatible with large screen monitors which have become the new norm for many.