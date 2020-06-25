Intel aims to bring AI education to community colleges

Why AI's equity must improve Watch Now

Intel is aiming to bring artificial intelligence curriculum to community college via an associate degree program in Tempe, Arizona.

The chip giant designed an associate degree program for Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) based in Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona Commerce Authority provided a workforce grant of $100,000 to support the program.

Intel's effort is notable since it is democratizing AI in the higher educational ranks. In addition to providing jobs to students in various industries, community colleges can help diversify the worker base in AI. The associate degree can be transferred to a four-year college.

Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) is the largest community college district in the US with more than 100,000 students, 10 campuses and 10,000 staff and faculty. The program's first phase will be piloted online at Estrella Mountain Community College and Chandler Gilbert Community College in fall 2020 with in-person classes depending on COVID-19 restrictions. .

As for the courses, Intel is providing its software and tools such as Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit and Intel Python. Intel will also provide training, internships and mentors for students and faculty. Curriculum will also include skills such as data collection, AI model training, coding and societal impact.