Intel buys Rivet Networks to scale its PC Wi-Fi portfolio

Intel said on Wednesday that it has acquired Rivet Networks, makers of the popular Killer brand of Wi-Fi products. Intel said acquiring Rivet Networks will help the company scale its PC Wi-Fi portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rivet Networks' products are geared toward gamers and performance users. Its technology maximizes Wi-Fi bandwidth utilization and optimizes wireless network connections on PC gaming platforms.

Intel said the Rivet Networks team will join its Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group. Rivet Networks' key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel's broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio. Intel also plans to license Rivet Networks' software to customers.

"Rivet Networks is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person's greatest contribution," said Chris Walker, VP and GM of Intel's Mobile Client Platforms Group, in a blog post.

