Intel acquires Barefoot Networks, plans to bolster networking, interconnect silicon

Intel has acquired Barefoot Networks, which makes processors for Ethernet switches and networking gear.

Barefoot Networks' specialty is silicon that is programmable for public cloud deployments. Intel's bet is that Barefoot Networks, which competes with Broadcom, will help it target hyperscale and networking customers. Intel's purchase comes after Nvidia acquired Mellanox 

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Barefoot Networks flagship product is Tofino, which uses Protocol Independent Switch Architecture. In a blog post, Intel said Barefoot Networks will help it innovate on interconnects in data centers and cloud networking.

Here's how Barefoot Networks compares Tofino to other processing breakthroughs by workload. 

