Intel launches 10th gen Intel Core desktop processor with perks for gaming, video editors

Intel

Intel has launched new 10th generation Intel Core desktop processors aimed at bolstering gaming experiences as well as enabling 4K video editing for creative pros.

The desktop processor launches come as more employees are working remote and need to upgrade systems. Intel's launch also comes as the company is in a dogfight with AMD, which has been upping its innovation cadence and powering more systems.

Brandt Guttridge, Intel's director of desktop product marketing, spent most of his time talking about game production and performance, but the chips were tested on Adobe's Premiere suite to roll out enhancements on video editing.

Key points include:

The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors have speeds up to 5.3 GHz. The Core i9 Unlocked has 10 cores and 20 threads.

Intel is claiming that its Intel Core i9-10900K is the world's fastest gaming processor.

Unlocked Intel Core processors have added perks for those that overclock including a refreshed Intel Extreme Tuning Utility with graphical enhancements and new features. Brandt noted that creative pros are starting to tune Intel processors for video performance.

The processors include Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, which identifies the best performing cores to improve performance. Intel's 10th Gen Core desktop processors feature its two best cores without increasing voltage.

Here is a look at Intel's performance claims:

Prices range from $488 at the high end to $122. Pentium and Celerons are sub-$100.

Here are the high-end SKUs.

