Intel, Dell bring "AI for Workforce" program to 18 community colleges

Intel on Tuesday announced that it's partnering with Dell Technologies to expand its AI for Workforce Program, which helps community colleges develop AI certificates, augment existing courses or launch full AI associate degree programs. With Dell providing technical and infrastructure expertise, the program will expand to 18 schools across 11 states.

The program is designed to help students gain the skills they need to fill the growing number of jobs related to AI. Intel helps community colleges develop courses on a range of topics, including data collection, computer vision, AI model training, coding, and the societal impacts and ethics of AI technology.

"The next-generation workforce will need skills and training in AI to develop solutions to the world's greatest challenges, and community colleges play a huge role in unleashing innovative thinking," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. "Community college is where I developed my passion for technology and kicked off the career journey that eventually led to my dream job as the CEO of Intel."

The program started in 2019 as a collaboration between Intel and a community college in Maricopa County, Arizona. After its expansion, the program will include colleges in California, New Mexico, Nevada, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Michigan, in addition to Arizona.

So far, more than 80 community college professors have received professional development from Intel and have been certified as Intel AI trainers. Dell is helping the schools configure AI labs for teaching in-person, hybrid and online students.

By working with community colleges, Intel also aims to help diversify the field of AI. Eight of the schools in the program are classified by the US Department of Education as Minority Serving Institutions.

Intel has plans to expand to 50 more community and vocational colleges in 2022.