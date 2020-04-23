Intel reports strong Q1 with solid growth in cloud service provider sales

Intel reported strong first quarter financial results on Thursday, in part thanks to strong sales with cloud service providers. The company's Data Center Group (DCG) saw revenue up 43 percent year-over-year, which includes 53 percent year-over-year growth in cloud service provider revenue.

Intel's non-GAAP earnings per share came to $1.45 on total revenue of $19.8 billion, up 23 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.28 on revenue of $18.7 billion.

"Our first-quarter performance is a testament to our team's focus on safeguarding employees, supporting our supply chain partners and delivering for our customers during this unprecedented challenge," CEO Bob Swan said in a statement. "The role technology plays in the world is more essential now than it has ever been, and our opportunity to enrich lives and enable our customers' success has never been more vital. Guided by our cultural values, competitive advantages and financial strength, I am confident we will emerge from this situation an even stronger company."

Intel said it maintained essential factory operations with greater than 90 percent on-time delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its "data-centric" revenue grew 34 percent year-over-year, while PC-centric revenue grew 14 percent.

Its "data-centric" businesses include the Data Center Group, the IOT Group, Mobileye, the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and the Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). That's effectively everything outside of its PC business.

Revenue from the Data Center Group in Q1 came to $7 billion.

The Client Computing Group (Intel's PC business) brought in revenues of $9.8 billion. Intel said its 14 percent growth exceeded expectations thanks to improved CPU supply and demand strength, as consumers and businesses rely on PCs for working and learning at home.

Intel's memory business (NSG) brought in Q1 revenue of $1.3 billion, up 46 percent.

The Internet of Things Group achieved revenues of $883 million, down 3 percent over the year prior.

Intel's PSG (programmable solutions group) brought in $519 million, up 7 percent.

Mobileye revenue in was $254 million, up 22 percent.

For the second quarter, Intel is giving an outlook of $18.5 billion in revenue with a non-GAAP EPS of $1.10. The company says it is providing full-year guidance given the significant economic uncertainty.

Intel provided a lengthy caveat to its forward-looking statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic: