iOS 13.3 brings bug fixes and a new security feature, but does it bring new bugs

Another day, another new iOS update. This time it is iOS and iPadOS 13.3, which not only bring with them numerous fixes, but also a new security feature to help protect users on the internet.

But does it bring any new bugs?

The release notes detail a number of improvements, with changes being made to the Stocks app, Screen Time feature, and Apple News.

There is also a big list of fixes and random improvements, from fixing a bug in Mail that prevented the deleting of messages in Gmail accounts, to patching a bug that incorrectly showed Cellular Data as being off.

Also fixed is a bug that caused some wireless chargers to charge the device slower than expected.

There's also a big new security improvement as Apple adds native support for FIDO-compliant security keys, like the YubiKey, using the WebAuthn standard over near-field communication (NFC), USB, and/or Lightning.

This means that now authentication is supported using via using the YubiKey 5 NFC or Security Key NFC by just tapping the YubiKey at the top of an iPhone (available on the iPhone 7 and above). Physical authentication is also supported by the YubiKey 5Ci by plugging the YubiKey into the Lightning or USB-C port of an iPhone or iPad.

As for bringing new bugs, it's a bit early to tell. Nothing catastrophic has reared its ugly head (or been reported on the usual channels), so I'm somewhat hopeful. I'll keep you posted.

You can download the update by tapping Settings > General > Software Update. The update is about 500MB in total, so it's best to be on a good internet connection.

Full release notes for iOS 13.3:

iOS 13.3 includes improvements, bug fixes and additional parental controls for Screen Time.

Screen Time

New parental controls provide more communication limits over who their children can call, FaceTime, or Message

Contact list for children lets parents manage the contacts that appear on their children's devices

Apple News

New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers

Easily like or dislike stories with a tap

Stocks

Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French

Continue reading with links to related stories or more stories from the same publication

"Breaking" and "Developing" labels for Top Stories

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

Enables the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos

Adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari

Fixes issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages

Addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts

Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts

Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar

Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages

Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps

Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear

Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off

Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled

Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

