Ten cool and useful gadgets that make great last-minute gifts, and all are under $50

Sometimes it can be hard to separate quality gadgets from the sea of mediocre stuff that's out there on the market. This is why I've compiled this list of cool and useful gadgets for less than $50.

I know that everything on this list is good quality and will last the test of time because everything here has been thoroughly tested to ensure quality and long-term durability.

Must read: Why I may dump Apple in 2020… and why you should consider it too

Ten cool and useful gadgets that cost less than $50

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Trayvax Original 2.0 Metal Wallet

See it now: Amazon

I used to be skeptical of "modern" wallets, but after going through what must have been my twelfth in as many years, I decided to give the Trayvax wallet a go. Not only is the wallet far more robust, and much easier to organize, but I also carry around far less junk and detritus in it.

I now only carry around the cards and money I need, and no longer just randomly throw junk into my wallet.

And the money clip on the back is perfect for banknotes, and is far quicker and more convenient to use than a traditional folding wallet.

Price: $34

Tile Essentials Pack

See it now: Amazon

Keep track of everything, from your wallet to your keys, and even your TV remote control with this four-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers. A great way to eliminate the stresses of misplaced items!

Price: $49

Yubico YubiKey 5 NFC

See it now: Amazon

Hardware-based two-factor authentication is the perfect way to secure your digital life, and authentication keys don't come any better than Yubico hardware.

The YubiKey 5 NFC is FIDO certified and works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, Mac OS or Linux.

Secure your login and protect your Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Outlook, LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password, and more. You also get touch-based authentication for NFC supported Android and iOS devices and applications.

Price: $45

Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger

See it now: Amazon

A high-quality wireless charger that will fast-charge your smartphone, at a low price.

Perfect for the office, living room, or bedroom.

Price: $10

Leatherman Micra Keychain Multitool

See it now: Amazon

Ten tools -- spring-action scissors, knife, flat/Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, extra-small screwdriver, bottle opener, nail cleaner, tweezers, nail file, and ruler -- that will fit conveniently and discreetly on your keychain.

Price: $30

Fisher Space Pen

See it now: Amazon

The best pen I've ever owned, and I've had one for years, and despite trying other pens, I keep coming back to this one. Tough, comfortable to use, writes well on almost every surface, and comes with an unconditional warranty (just don't lose it!).

It's one of those things that just works.

Price: $20

RDEER 1000V Insulated Screwdriver Set

See it now: Amazon

A fantastic set of insulated screwdrivers, perfect for the home or office, and also durable enough for daily professional use. The handles are comfortable to use, and the tips are precision ground to make a perfect fit with the fastener.

Price: $35

ESD Safe ProTurn Diagonal Cutter

See it now: Amazon

A great pair of high-quality cutters, perfect for anyone who assembles electronic devices. With proper usage and a little care, these will easily outlast a dozen cheap pairs of cutters.

Price: $19

SouthOrd PXS-14 Lock Pick Set

See it now: Amazon

I'm amazed at the number of techy people who love to pick locks as a hobby. No, I don't mean breaking and entering, but playing with a lock or padlock much like a puzzle, trying to get a feel for how to get it open.

This kit is a great starter kit for someone who would like to get into the lock picking hobby.

Price: $29

40 LED Wide-Angle Headlamp

See it now: Amazon

Most LED headlamps suffer from being too bright and having too much of a concentrated beam. This design spreads the illumination across 40 LEDs to give a softer light that's better suited to fiddly work. It's also super comfortable and fits well over a hat or cap.

Price: $21

See also: