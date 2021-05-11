iPhone app tracking feature greyed out? Try this fix

One of the most anticipated -- or hated if you are Facebook -- features in iOS 14.5.1 has been the new app tracking transparency tool that means that developers must ask users for permission to use their data to track them for targeted advertising purposes.

But the feature isn't working for everyone. In fact, it was so broken that Apple rolled out a fix in iOS 14.5.1 to try to fix it.

But even that didn't fix it for some, leaving the setting greyed out.

But there's a solution that seems to help some people.

And fortunately, it's quite simple.

First thing you need to do is to sign out of the App Store. To do this fire up the App Store, tap on the icon located at the top-right of the screen that represents you and then scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap Sign Out.

With that done, reboot your iPhone. Go Settings > General and scroll down to Shut Down and tap to, well, shut down.

Then, restart your iPhone and log back into the App Store. Fore up the App Store, tap the blue icon at the top-right of the screen, enter your Apple ID and password and click Sign In.

Head over to Tracking (Settings > Privacy > Tracking) and see if that fixed the problem. This has worked for several people who have been in contact with me, so it's well worth a try. Otherwise, you're going to have to wait for iOS 14.5.2 in the hopes that fixes the problem.

