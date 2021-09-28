iPhone bad battery life? Spotify might be to blame

Has your iPhone's battery taken a turn for the worst lately, perhaps since installing iOS 15?

Apple might not be to blame.

According to Spotify, users have been reporting a high-drain battery bug for the latest version of the Spotify app on both iOS 14.8 and iOS 15.

According to user reports, the battery drain bug can cause a 30-percentage point drop in battery life in an hour.

That's pretty severe.

Here's what a Spotify representative had to say:

Hey folks, Thanks for your reports about battery drainage while updating from iOS 14.8 to .15 on both firmware versions during the past days. We've passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it. If you're experiencing this issue, make sure to click +VOTE and Subscribe to the thread to be notified of any developments. Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it'd be great if you'd give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh. Thanks! We'll keep you posted and let you know as soon as we have any updates on this.

This was followed up by a later update:

Hi everyone, Once more thanks for your reports about battery draining on the more recent iOS versions. We can confirm all the new info and feedback you shared has been passed on to the relevant teams and we're actively working on the matter. While this is ongoing, we recommend keeping your Spotify up-to-date to receive all fixes as soon as possible.

According to some reports, disabling background refresh doesn't fix the issue.

Battery drain bugs aren't always Apple's fault.