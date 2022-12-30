/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones

iPhone hidden feature: Get 50 additional text reactions so you can reply faster

You're not limited to the thumbs-up, heart and 4 other reactions in iMessage. Here's how to up your texting game.
Written by Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief on

If you're an iPhone user and you get a lot of text messages then you probably already know that one of the best ways to quickly respond is to long-press a message and then select the heart, the thumbs up or one of the four quick reactions in iMessage.

iphone-standard-text-reactions

The six standard reactions when you long-press on a text in iMessage.

Screenshot by Jason Hiner/ZDNET

But, did you know that you have access to a lot more reactions than just those six by using one of the iPhone's coolest hidden features?

Let's show you how to do it. 

How to use Memoji reactions

  1. Open a text in iMessage 
  2. Go to the list of icons above the keyboard and tap on Stickers 
  3. Tap on a Memoji or Animoji reaction like the mind-blown one and hold your finger on it 
  4. Drag it on top of a message, a photo, or a video that someone has sent you 
  5. Let go
iphone-memoji-text-reaction
Screenshot by Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Using this feature you now have access to another 50 different reactions.

You can also watch our walkthrough of this tip in a short video on YouTube Shorts (embedded below), Instagram Reels, or on TikTok.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

This supermarket doesn't trust self-checkout shoppers, so it installed -- oh, this
A woman scans a container of strawberries at self checkout.

This supermarket doesn't trust self-checkout shoppers, so it installed -- oh, this

The best e-ink tablet I've tested was not made by Amazon or ReMarkable
Onyx Boox Tab Ultra v. Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus

The best e-ink tablet I've tested was not made by Amazon or ReMarkable

Patch now: Serious Linux kernel security hole uncovered
linux-security.jpg

Patch now: Serious Linux kernel security hole uncovered