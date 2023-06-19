iPhone users can now officially access Bing Chat from their home screen. Here's how

Bing

Microsoft continues its hot streak of Bing Chat new features with its latest updates, which include a handy iOS addition -- a widget.

To make accessing Bing Chat on your iPhone even easier than using an app, Microsoft brought its Android Bing Chat widget to iOS.

Also: Now you can have a voice conversation with Bing Chat. Here's how

Like other widgets, the Bing Chat widget lives on your home screen, allowing you to initiate a chat right when you open your phone.

The widget will include a search bar users can use to type in any prompt, as well as a microphone icon users can use to dictate their queries. It also includes a camera icon that can be used to do visual searches from an image.

To download the widget, you first have to download the Bing Chat app. Then, all iOS users have to do is press down on an empty area of the home screen until all the apps jiggle.

Also: 7 ways you didn't know you can use Bing Chat and other AI chatbots

Click on the + symbol in the upper left-hand corner, and then you can search or select the Bing AI chat widget. Lastly, you can pick where on your screen you would like the widget to live.

This update also included an improved performance for the voice feature, such as text-to-speech support for even more languages.