iPhone users: Google Chrome browser on iOS is getting these five new features

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Google has updated Chrome for iOS so that it can automatically fill in the password for any app and is bringing four other features to improve its browser for the iPhone and iPad.

Chrome also has a password manager – Google Password Manager – for desktop and Android and now its service is getting a boost on iPhones and iPads.

"On iOS, you can set it up as your Autofill provider so Chrome can help you quickly and securely create, store and fill in your passwords into any website or app on your iOS device," Google Chrome product manager Nasim Sedaghat said in a blogpost announcing five new features for Chrome on the iPhone.

The move brings Chrome on iOS closer to Apple's iCloud Keychain password manager, which lets users sign in to most apps and websites with an Apple ID. The password autofilling feature should help make Chrome more useful on the iPhone. While Chrome is the most widely used browser on Windows desktops, the iOS version of Chrome has a user rating of just 3.6 out of five on the App Store.

Google is also promising stronger protection from phishing and malware on iPads and iPhones via its Enhanced Safe Browsing service.

Turning the feature on for Chrome on iOS will let the browser predict and warn users if they're visiting a web page Google's systems have previously detected as hosting phishing pages or malware.

Chrome on iOS will also get a breach alert feature, where Chrome warns users that their credentials have been compromised in a third-party data breach.

The third feature aims to help users of Chrome on iOS discover new content and start a search on Google when the user hasn't interacted with Chrome for a while.

"You'll still be able to find all your recent tabs, but we're also making it easier to browse content, start a new Search or easily get back to your most frequently visited sites. This change will also come to Android soon," noted Sedaghat.

Chrome on iOS is using on-device machine learning to translate websites into different languages. Google has launched an updated language identification model to "accurately figure out the language of the page you're visiting, and whether it needs to be translated to match your preferences."

Google also said that Chrome Actions will come to iOS soon. Actions let users type an action's title into Chrome's address bar, such as deleting browsing history, opening a private incognito tab, or to set Chrome as the default browser.