Best 5G phone in 2021

5G is now standard on US networks, with the expectation that every flagship includes support for 5G. We now even see affordable phones -- some less than $400 -- support 5G technology, so accessing these networks is no longer limited to $1,000 phones.

Before choosing a 5G phone, it is important to understand that there are different ways 5G networks are built. At the bottom of this guide, we explain 5G networks in the US. You can read more phone buying tips and how we make our recommendations here.

Affordable flagship 5G phones OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro OnePlus has two phones available in early 2021 with very similar internal specifications. The OnePlus 9 Pro supports 5G across the three available networks while the OnePlus 9 is limited to the low-band spectrum. T-Mobile also sells these phones, in addition to availability directly from OnePlus. These two OnePlus devices are available in cool color options and at prices less than Samsung. OnePlus achieved parity with Samsung, and exceeded it with its charging technology, so if you want a flagship phone without the duplicate apps and ad,s then you should consider a OnePlus phone. Like Samsung, OnePlus also has fantastic RF reception, so you will see excellent support on wireless carriers in the US. With zippy performance, an adaptive high-refresh rate, and much more the OnePlus 9 Pro is great for work and play. Must read: OnePlus 9 Pro review



OnePlus 9 review



5G networks explained

In the US, we have low-band, mid-band, and high-band wavelength spectrum with some carriers supporting multiple bands.

The high-band spectrum is composed of short waves that cover small areas with poor ability to penetrate buildings or pass through objects. However, it is the fastest network technology and one that is talked about the most by Qualcomm since it uses Qualcomm mmWave modems to function.

These high-band networks are designed for cities or dense urban areas since they have greater bandwidth and limited range. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband is a high-band spectrum network. AT&T and T-Mobile also support mmWave in 2021, with T-Mobile focusing on low-band for nationwide coverage with mmWave focused on dense urban areas. mmWave is the most limited in phones, so you have to confirm the presence of radios to support mmWave in the phone you intend to purchase.

Mid-band spectrum networks balance speed and range, but much of this bandwidth is already being used, so it has limited growth opportunities. Sprint used the mid-band spectrum, 2.5 GHz, and now that Sprint is a part of T-Mobile, customers will be able to take advantage of this spectrum, as well.

T-Mobile is the primary advocate for the low-band spectrum and was the first to roll it out across the country. All major carriers support low-band 5G and when you see a phone with 5G on the box the default network is low-band. The low-band network has a frequency of 600 MHz and is designed for extended coverage with penetration through buildings and obstacles. It is not as fast as mmWave 5G, but current tests show you can expect faster speeds than LTE and much further range. During this time of coronavirus, the low-band spectrum may be more useful as people work inside.