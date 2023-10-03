Is AI in software engineering reaching an 'Oppenheimer moment'? Here's what you need to know

Some time ago, I took my last high school chemistry class. Pocket calculators were popular, but my chemistry teacher insisted we all learn to use the slide rule to do calculations.

I have never, ever used a slide rule since that class. My teacher was teaching a skill that was clearly obsolete. While I guess there might be some benefit to knowing how to use a slide rule in some post-apocalyptic scenario where there are no power sources, I figure if we're dealing with an apocalypse, we'll have bigger problems than a slide rule can help fix.

As an engineer, I don't use slide rules. I use powerful computers, complex coding, spreadsheets, and the entire range of capabilities our modern digital world provides. My old teacher's view of what it took to "do science" was vastly different from what my actual "doing science" practice became over my career.

As we move forward in a world where AI tools are as prevalent and game-changing as PCs were when I was a young graduating engineer, our tools will be very different. Because our tools will incorporate AI capabilities, we'll need to expand our skills to understand and use them.

Many engineering disciplines require their practitioners to actively consider safety. Bridge builders need to understand how to provide oxygen to workers, and keep the sea at bay when using caissons to construct bridge footings. Aeronautical engineers have to understand how to keep a plane in the air, and oxygen in the cabin when flying above the clouds. Road builders need to understand how to carefully shape and sculpt explosions to clear ground without causing damage to surrounding areas.

And so, software engineering must progress from tests and validations to true considerations of societal safety. These are some final thoughts to keep in mind as we consider the future of AI and software engineering.

We are standing on the cusp of a new era, as transformative and different and empowering and problematic as were the industrial revolution, the PC revolution, and the dawn of the Internet. The tools and methodologies we once relied upon are evolving, and with them, our responsibilities and ethical considerations expand.

We must keep in mind these three pillars of transformation:

Embrace change : Just as the slide rule became obsolete with the advent of modern calculators and computers, traditional software engineering practices will need to adapt in the face of AI's capabilities. This doesn't mean discarding foundational knowledge, but rather augmenting it with new insights and tools that AI brings to the table.

Adopt a holistic approach : The integration of AI into our digital landscape necessitates a holistic approach to software engineering. It's not just about coding anymore; it's about understanding the broader implications of our creations, from societal impacts to ethical considerations.

Practice continuous learning at all levels: The rapid advancements in AI mean that continuous learning and adaptation are essential. Software engineers will need to stay updated with the latest in AI developments, ensuring they harness its power responsibly and effectively. Likewise, AI needs to continually learn as well, adopting new best practices and guardrails as the implications of their deployment become apparent in day-to-day life.

It's fitting that in the middle of a year where generative AI has fired up the technology industry, the movie Oppenheimer has taken over our movie screens. The biopic follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist most known as "the father of the atomic bomb."

In essence, Oppenheimer serves as a poignant reflection on the costs of scientific advancement, the weight of responsibility borne by those at the forefront of innovation, and the complex interplay between science, ethics, and politics in the modern world.

Director Christopher Nolan said in a recent interview, "When I talk to the leading researchers in the field of AI right now … they literally refer to this as their Oppenheimer moment."

That same statement perfectly describes how the ripple effect of AI in software engineering explodes from coding practice into our communities at large.